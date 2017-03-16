Birthday boy Curry fires up Warriors

Stephen Curry scored 29 points on his 29th birthday as the Golden State Warriors staged a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104, and halt their three-game losing streak yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Warriors looked to be headed for a shock defeat at the Oracle Arena after the hapless Sixers led by 12 points at the end of the third quarter.

But a defiant defensive performance from Warriors stalwart Draymond Green and some merciless shooting from Curry saw them clinch a nail-biting victory that saw them improve to 53-14.

Curry's haul also included six rebounds and four assists.

Green scored 20 points and snared eight rebounds and eight assists in a sterling performance that included six blocks.

The Sixers, who fell to 24-43 with the loss, saw Dario Saric top score with 25 points while Jahlil Okafor added 22 points.

Curry was relieved to have snapped the Warriors out of their sticky spell.

"It's been a rough week obviously. Every NBA team goes through it at some point, we just got to keep fighting," Curry said.

"Draymond said something in a time-out in the first quarter that we needed to get our flow back. And it might not be pretty but that was accurate to say the least how the game went tonight."

Curry also praised Green's display which helped the Warriors get over the line.

"Fourth quarter what Draymond did was amazing," Curry added. - AFP

