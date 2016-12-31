Birthday boy LeBron laments 'horrible' game
Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a late charge from the Boston Celtics, but superstar LeBron James said the 124-118 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time) was no thanks to him.
"I was horrible tonight," James said. "In every facet of the game, I was just pretty bad and it's unacceptable."
James, who turned 32 yesterday, had 23 points, 11 assists and his eight rebounds but was irked by his eight turnovers. - AFP
OTHER RESULTS
- LA Lakers 89 Dallas 101
- Utah 100 Philadelphia 83
- Phoenix 99 Toronto 91
- Memphis 114 Oklahoma City 80
- Charlotte 91 Miami 82