Birthday boy LeBron laments 'horrible' game

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (No. 23) looking for a pass while under pressure from Boston Celtic's Marcus Smart. PHOTO: AFP

Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a late charge from the Boston Celtics, but superstar LeBron James said the 124-118 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time) was no thanks to him.

"I was horrible tonight," James said. "In every facet of the game, I was just pretty bad and it's unacceptable."

James, who turned 32 yesterday, had 23 points, 11 assists and his eight rebounds but was irked by his eight turnovers. - AFP

