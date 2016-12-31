Basketball

Birthday boy LeBron laments 'horrible' game

Birthday boy LeBron laments &#039;horrible&#039; game
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (No. 23) looking for a pass while under pressure from Boston Celtic's Marcus Smart. PHOTO: AFP
Dec 31, 2016 06:00 am

Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a late charge from the Boston Celtics, but superstar LeBron James said the 124-118 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time) was no thanks to him.

"I was horrible tonight," James said. "In every facet of the game, I was just pretty bad and it's unacceptable."

James, who turned 32 yesterday, had 23 points, 11 assists and his eight rebounds but was irked by his eight turnovers. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

  • LA Lakers 89 Dallas 101
  • Utah 100 Philadelphia 83
  • Phoenix 99 Toronto 91
  • Memphis 114 Oklahoma City 80
  • Charlotte 91 Miami 82
DeMar DeRozan (No. 10) is toronto Raptors’ all-time leading scorer with 10,290 career points.
Basketball

Warriors spoil DeRozan’s historic night

NBAbasketballsports