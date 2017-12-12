Boston Celtics turn tables on Detroit Pistons

The Boston Celtics notched a satisfying win in Detroit yesterday morning (Singapore time), handing the slumping Pistons their sixth straight NBA defeat just two weeks after losing to them in Boston.

Al Horford led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kyrie Irving added 16 points, and Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown scored 12 apiece for the Celtics, who held the Pistons to season lows in points scored and field-goal percentage in the 91-81 triumph.

"I wouldn't call it payback," star point guard Irving said.

"It's just always good when you can respond the way you want to, especially on their home floor, just like they did on our home floor."

It was also good to get a win, Irving said, after a tough three-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

"We were locked in," said Aron Baynes, who pulled down 13 rebounds for Boston and was primarily responsible for holding Detroit centre Andre Drummond to a season-low six points.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics did have some offensive struggles of their own.

They were up by 16 in the fourth quarter when they hit a dry spell and the Pistons closed to within four. But Boston scored on four of their next six possessions to rebuild their lead.

"Our offence wasn't as crisp tonight as we wanted it to be but, defensively, we had a game plan and we stuck with it," Baynes said. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

NY Knicks 111 Atlanta, 107 Minnesota 97 Dallas 92, New Orleans 131 Philadelphia 124, Indiana 126 Denver 116 (OT), Sacramento 87 Toronto 102