Boston win 12th straight game

Al Horford scored 21 points on his return as the Boston Celtics, who were without Kyrie Irving, won their 12th straight NBA game yesterday morning (Singapore time) by defeating the Toronto Raptors 95-94.

The Celtics are the first to have a double-digit winning run with more than four rookies on their roster. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Detroit 112 Miami 103, Indiana 95 Houston 118, Oklahoma 112 Dallas 99