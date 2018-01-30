Cavaliers come from behind to pip Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (centre) top scored in his side's game with Detroit Pistons, racking up 25 points, eight rebounds and 14 assists.

LeBron James racked up 25 points, eight rebounds and 14 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Detroit Pistons their eighth consecutive loss, 121-104, at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kevin Love contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds, J.R. Smith had 15 points and Isaiah Thomas added 14 points and seven assists as Cleveland gradually pulled away after the game was tied with 7½ minutes left.

Tobias Harris and Anthony Tolliver led the Pistons with 20 points apiece. Andre Drummond posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson each scored 14 points.

Cavaliers' Channing Frye praised their fourth-quarter performance. He told the NBA website: "We have a lot of firepower and a lot of guys who do a lot of different things - roll, dribble, pass, shoot - so that's the way we've been successful. It creates movement and it helps us on the defensive end."

Kyle Korver's three-pointer with 7:15 left gave Cleveland a 98-95 lead. A steal and three-point play by James with 3:46 to play made it 108-100.

Smith's three-pointer off James' 13th assist nudged Cleveland's lead to nine at 111-102.

Cleveland, who were missing Dwyane Wade due to personal reasons, then finished the quarter with a 10-2 run, which included five points and an assist from Thomas.

Cleveland and Detroit will square off at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Toronto Raptors' head coach Dwane Casey will guide Team LeBron for the Feb 18 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Centre.

The Raptors' 123-111 win over LA Lakers yesterday morning guaranteed them at least the second-best record in the Eastern Conference through Feb 4.

Brad Stevens, who heads the East-leading Boston Celtics, is not eligible for the honour after coaching in last year's All-Star Game. Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni had already been named to coach Team Stephen Curry. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS

Chicago 96 Milwaukee 110, Houston 113 Phoenix 102, New Orleans 103 LA Clippers 112, Oklahoma City 122 Philadelphia 112, Toronto 123 LA Lakers 111, San Antonio 113 Sacramento 98