Cavaliers crash despite James' triple-double

LeBron James stung Brooklyn for a triple double but the Nets hung on for a 112-107 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Spencer Dinwiddie, who had a career-high 22 points, sank a three-pointer with 43 seconds left to give Brooklyn the lead for good.

James, moved to point guard for the second consecutive outing, struck for 29 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Cleveland surrendered 17 three-pointers for the third game in a row.

"The last one Spencer hit was pretty deep, but we definitely got to (defend three-pointers better)," James said.

"That's what this league is now."

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook produced his 81st career NBA triple-double to spark Oklahoma City over visiting Indiana 114-96, helping Paul George win his first game against his former club.