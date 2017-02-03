Cavaliers snap out of January gloom in style

The Cleveland Cavaliers broke out of their January doldrums yesterday morning (Singapore time), crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-97 with LeBron James notching 27 points.

James added 12 assists and teammate Kyrie Irving handed out a career-high 14 assists to go with 14 points as the NBA champions notched a convincing victory after going 7-8 last month.

Tristan Thompson scored 18 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for Cleveland.

It was the most points scored by the Cavaliers since a Dec 7 win over the Knicks.

"After having a bad month like that, pride kicks in at some point," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Orlando 88 Indiana 98, Boston 109 Toronto 104, Brooklyn 90 New York 95, Detroit 118 New Orleans 98, Miami 116 Atlanta 93, Dallas 113 Philadelphia 95, Denver 99 Memphis 119, Phoenix 114 LA Lakers 124, Utah 104 Milwaukee 88, Oklahoma City 100 Chicago 128, Golden State 126 Charlotte 111.