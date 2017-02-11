Cavaliers struck by Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 118

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 109

Russell Westbrook produced his 26th triple-double of the season yesterday morning (Singapore time) to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-109 triumph over NBA champions Cleveland Cavaliers.

Westbrook poured in 29 points with 11 assists and 12 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo added 23 points and seven rebounds. Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with 28 points. LeBron James chipped in 18 to go with seven assists, but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook matched the third-highest total for triple-doubles in a season. Oscar Robertson collected 26 in 1960-61 and 1963-64.

Only Robertson, with 41 in 1961-62, and Wilt Chamberlain, with 31 in 1967-68, have posted more in a campaign.

After knocking off the Eastern Conference leaders, the Thunder (31-23) next host the Western Conference leaders Golden State.

Meanwhile, the feud between ex-New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley and his former team continued to simmer yesterday, a day after he was arrested at Madison Square Garden.

Oakley, who swung at arena security personnel and was arrested and charged with three counts of assault, told ESPN that Knicks owner James Dolan has resisted efforts to re-establish harmonious relations.

"He doesn't want to meet with me," Oakley told the network's website, The Undefeated.

"Man won't even shake my hand."

His outburst came as he sat in the stands near Dolan during the Knicks' game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oakley insisted, however, that he never addressed or insulted Dolan.

Instead, he said the trouble started when he and friends who attended the game were told to leave the building.

"I'm a Knicks fan. Played here for 10 years. I love the Knicks. I love New York... And I don't know why I'm not welcomed into the Garden," he said.

But the Knicks didn't relent yesterday morning, saying his version of events was "pure fiction". - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Portland 111 Boston 120, Dallas 112 Utah 105 (OT), Charlotte 95 Houston 107, Orlando 111 Philadelphia 112.