Cavs shine with James' 39, Raptors seal play-off spot

LeBron James fired in a game-high 39 points to carry the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-108 NBA win over hosts Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Centre yesterday morning (Singapore time).

James also added 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Rodney Hood contributed 15 points.

Nikola Jokic dazzled in defeat for Denver with 36 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

In the process, the Nuggets fell behind Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Clippers for one of the last two play-off spots in the Western Conference.

The Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors became the first team to clinch their place in the play-offs after pipping the Detroit Pistons 121-119 in overtime. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS: Indiana 84 Utah 104, Chicago 119 Memphis 110, LA Lakers 108 Orlando 107, Milwaukee 99 Houston 110, Sacramento 101 New Orleans 114.