Cavs in stunning comeback win

LeBron James led a second-half assault as the Cleveland Cavaliers set a play-off record by storming back from a 25-point half-time deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-114 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

James tallied 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as his team took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

They are the first play-off team to erase a 25-point half-time deficit and win. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS