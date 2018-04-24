Cavs tie series after ‘must-win’ game

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) and Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson tussle for the ball.

LeBron James praised his Cleveland Cavaliers supporting cast after coming through what he termed a must-win game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

James' Cavs staved off the prospect of going 3-1 down to the Indiana Pacers to level their first-round play-off series 2-2 with a 104-100 victory at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

With teammates Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr, and Rodney Hood all play-off novices, Cleveland star James said: "This is their first opportunity in the post-season for them and for this to have been kind of a must-win... well, it was a must-win for us.

"To come into a hostile environment and for them to play the way they played meant a lot for them...

"I mean, 3-1 is a huge deficit and you don't ever want to go down 3-1 versus anybody, no matter if it's first round or if you're fortunate to get to the Finals. It's just too difficult."

James' 32 points and Kyle Korver's pair of clutch three-pointers late in the fourth quarter ensured the Cavs did not leave themselves in that difficult position.

Korver had put Cleveland ahead for good at 94-93 with a three-pointer with 3:48 to play.

James, who hit 12 of 22 field-goal attempts, grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.

Korver scored 18 points, including eight in the final three-plus minutes. J R Smith and Clarkson each scored 12 points for the Cavaliers.

You don't ever want to go down 3-1 versus anybody... It's just too difficult. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James

Game Five in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series is on Thursday morning in Cleveland.

But the Pacers could have gone into that game in a much better position.

Victor Oladipo sank a three-pointer to cut Indiana's deficit to 103-100 with 11.9 seconds to go, reported Reuters.

Pacers guard Lance Stephenson was called for a foul after taking Jeff Green down.

Green hit one free-throw. Bojan Bogdanovic missed a three-pointer with 3.9 seconds left, and James sealed the win by grabbing the rebound.

Domantas Sabonis came off the bench to lead the Pacers with 19 points on nine-of-12 shooting.

Myles Turner contributed 17 points on seven-of-nine shooting. Thaddeus Young added 12 points and a team-high 16 rebounds.

Oladipo scored 17 but hit just five of 20 shots from the floor.

Boganovic, who scored 30 in Game Three, had 10 points, making just four of 13 field-goal attempts.

Said Pacers coach Nate McMillan: "Similar start in this game as the last two games.

"Not getting stops. Frantic offensively throughout the game. I didn't think we played the game the right way.

"There were some quick shots, some 'heroic' shots... You're not going to win if you play the game like that."

OTHER RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Milwaukee 104 Boston 102 (Series level 2-2)

Washington 106 Toronto 98 (Series tied 2-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE