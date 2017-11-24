Celtics' 16-game winning streak ended by Miami

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving has a night to forget, finishing with a relatively modest 23 points in his team's 104-98 loss to Miami Heat yesterday morning.

The Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak came to an end with an upset defeat by the Miami Heat yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters were the stars for Miami as the Heat claimed a 104-98 win in front of their home fans to stun Boston.

Dragic scored 27 points while Waiters added 26, including a crucial pair of late three-pointers, as the Heat held on to win.

"Those guys didn't win 16 games for nothing," Waiters said. "It was a battle."

Miami improved to 8-9 with the win while Boston fell to 16-3. It was the first loss for the Celtics since they succumbed in the opening two games of the season.

In-form Celtics star Kyrie Irving had an off-night by his recent standards, finishing with a relatively modest 23 points.

Irving missed all three of his three-point attempts and made only 11 of his 22 field goal attempts.

"Teams are coming out and giving us their best shots," Irving said.

"They made shots and got into a bit of a rhythm. You can tell they were locked into this game. They wanted it and proved it."

Boston had trailed 63-79 at the end of the third quarter but stormed back to get within one point at 91-90 in the fourth.

However, back-to-back three-pointers from Waiters gave Miami a seven-point cushion which was good enough to see them home.

The day's other outstanding match saw Russell Westbrook win his duel with Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City's rout of Golden State.

The Thunder certainly gave former hero Durant and the Warriors a rough ride in front of their home fans, as Westbrook piled on 34 points in a 108-91 win.

Durant, who left the Thunder in 2016 in a blockbuster move, was greeted with a hail of boos when he entered the arena, and tensions threatened to boil over late in the game as Westbrook and Durant went forehead-to-forehead in a heated exchange.

Golden State were always chasing the game after trailing 65-48 at half-time.

Westbrook was backed with hefty performances from Carmelo Anthony with 22 points and Paul George with 20 points.

New Zealander Steven Adams had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds as Oklahoma City improved to 8-9.

Stephen Curry led the scoring for the Warriors (13-5) with 24 points. Durant finished with 21 points.

OTHER RESULTS:

Charlotte 129 Washington 124 (OT), Cleveland 119 Brooklyn 109, Philadelphia 101 Portland 81, Atlanta 103 LA Clippers 116, New York 108 Toronto 100, Houston 125 Denver 95, Memphis 94 Dallas 95, Minnesota 124 Orlando 118, New Orleans 107 San Antonio 90, Phoenix 107 Milwaukee 113 (OT), Utah 110 Chicago 80, Sacramento 113 LA Lakers 102