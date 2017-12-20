Celtics clinch last-gasp victory

Terry Rozier's steal and lay-up with 1.2 seconds left gave Boston a 112-111 NBA victory over the Indiana Pacers yesterday morning (Singapore time), after the Celtics squandered a 19-point lead.

Kyrie Irving led with 30 points while Al Horford scored 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and passed off nine assists, as the Celtics improved the best record in the Eastern Conference to 26-7.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 38 points on 16-of-28 shooting from the floor and sank the winning free-throw after being fouled later in hosts Thunder's 95-94 victory over Denver. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Atlanta 110 Miami 104, Chicago 117 Philadelphia 115, Houston 120 Utah 99, Minnesota 108 Portland 107, LA Lakers 114 Golden State 116 (OT).