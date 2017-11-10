Celtics overcome injury woes to notch perfect 10

The injury-riddled Boston Celtics won their 10th straight game by cruising to a 107-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday morning (Singapore time) in a clash between two of the NBA's most storied franchises.

Australia's Aron Baynes scored a career-high 21 points during the game which saw the Celtics compile a 21-point first-half lead before the Lakers closed the gap in the third.

But Los Angeles allowed the Celtics, missing players such as Gordon Hayward and Al Horford, to pull away again in the fourth when it mattered most.

Baynes, 30, also grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists in front of a crowd of 18,600 at the Boston Garden.

Said Baynes: "It's a compliment to the other guys on the team getting me the ball in great position."

Boston's Kyrie Irving overcame a poor shooting night to finish with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Detroit 114 Indiana 97, Orlando 112 New York 99, Phoenix 115 Miami 126, Golden State 125 Minnesota 101