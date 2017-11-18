Celtics rally to beat Warriors for 14th straight win

A media scribe suggested to Stephen Curry that Golden State will be returning to Boston's TD Garden again this season.

For the NBA Finals.

"Very, very likely," Curry, who had a dreadful outing, said after the Boston Celtics rallied to beat his Warriors 92-88 for their 14th straight win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"They're playing the best right now in the East... I hear the weather's great here in June, so we'll see."

Kyrie Irving shed his protective face mask in the third quarter and then shed the world champions in the fourth, scoring 11 of his 16 points in the final 4:20 to give the Celtics their longest winning run since 2009.

The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Warriors (11-4). The Celtics (14-2) have overcome a 17-point and two 18-point leads during their run.

They now have a three-game road trip to try to equal the franchise's longest-winning streak.

Said Curry: "We had control of the game despite how bad we all were shooting. We just couldn't sustain our defence when they made a couple of runs."

There're still six months for the Warriors to rectify that.