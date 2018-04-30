Celtics set up date with 76ers after ousting Bucks

Celtics' Marcus Morris (left) and Terry Rozier celebrating during their win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Terry Rozier and Al Horford scored 26 points each as the Boston Celtics routed the Milwaukee Bucks 112-96 in Game 7 to book their spot in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference play-offs.

The Celtics' victory in the deciding game yesterday morning (Singapore time) was their fourth win at the Boston Garden as the home teams won all seven games in the Eastern Conference series.

"We got it done that is the most important thing," said Rozier. "Before this series, everybody doubted us. But we believed in each other and it worked out for us."

The storied Celtics franchise is now 36-0 lifetime when leading a play-off series 2-0, and they will try to make it 37 straight when they face the Philadelphia 76ers in the next round.

Game 1 takes place in Boston tomorrow morning.

"We got to pay attention to details and take away what they want to do," Rozier said of the next round.

Jayson Tatum tallied 20 points for the Celtics in the win.

The loss means the elimination of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the play-offs.

The 2.11m-tall Antetokounmpo, whose athleticism has earned him the nickname the "Greek Freak", finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.

In Oakland, Draymond Green posted his fourth career play-off triple-double as the Golden State Warriors rolled over the New Orleans Pelicans 123-101 in the opener of their Western Conference second-round series.

Green finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, and Kevin Durant tallied 26 points and 13 rebounds for the defending champions, who dominated the second quarter.