Celtics spank 76ers in Game 1

May 02, 2018 06:00 am

The trio of Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford combined for 83 points as hosts Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-101 in Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Rozier scored a career play-off-high 29 points and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Tatum had a personal play-off-best 28 points, while Horford tied his career play-off scoring mark with 26 as the Celtics took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. - REUTERS

