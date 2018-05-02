Celtics spank 76ers in Game 1
The trio of Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford combined for 83 points as hosts Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-101 in Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Rozier scored a career play-off-high 29 points and added eight rebounds and six assists.
Tatum had a personal play-off-best 28 points, while Horford tied his career play-off scoring mark with 26 as the Celtics took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. - REUTERS
