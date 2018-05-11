Celtics spurn 76ers for date with Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum's go-ahead basket with 22.5 seconds left sent the Boston Celtics back to the Eastern Conference finals with a 114-112 win against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their second-round play-off series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Tatum had a team-high 25 points, Jaylen Brown scored 24, Terry Rozier added 17 and Al Horford scored 15 for the Celtics, who took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series before losing 103-92 in Philadelphia on Monday.

Boston will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals for a second consecutive season. The Celtics are in the East finals in consecutive years for the first time since 1986-87 and 1987-88.

The Cavs, who advanced this week by sweeping past the Toronto Raptors, eliminated the Celtics in a five-game series last May.

"I feel like we're more together (than last year)," Rozier said. "Obviously guys been going down all year, and it's like you never know who's going to go down.

"But we found a way, we pulled together. I'm not saying if we're better or not, but we definitely going back to the Eastern Conference finals, so that's a blessing."