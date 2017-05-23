Celtics stun Cavs to reduce deficit
Avery Bradley's three-pointer in the last second of Game Three touched every part of the rim before bouncing in, giving the Celtics an improbable 111-108 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The shock victory means Boston now trail the best-of-seven series 2-1 ahead of Game Four in Quicken Loans Arena tomorrow morning.
The Celtics' win came despite the absence of injured star player Isaiah Thomas, who is out for the remainder of the season. - REUTERS