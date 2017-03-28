Celtics tie Cavs at the top in the East
The Boston Celtics held off the Miami Heat 112-108 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to pull into a virtual tie atop the NBA's Eastern Conference with reigning champions Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics' fourth straight victory gave them one more win than the Cavs, who fell to the Washington Wizards last Saturday.
But they also have one more defeat, leaving them technically just a few percentage points behind Cleveland.
Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 30 points. - AFP
OTHER RESULTS
- LA Lakers 81 Portland 97, Golden State 106 Memphis 94, Denver 90 New Orleans 115, Indiana 107 Philadelphia 94, LA Clippers 97 Sacramento 98, Milwaukee 94 Chicago 109, Houston 137 Oklahoma City 125, Charlotte 120 Phoenix 106, Atlanta 92 Brooklyn 107.