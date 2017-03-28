Celtics tie Cavs at the top in the East

The Boston Celtics held off the Miami Heat 112-108 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to pull into a virtual tie atop the NBA's Eastern Conference with reigning champions Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics' fourth straight victory gave them one more win than the Cavs, who fell to the Washington Wizards last Saturday.

But they also have one more defeat, leaving them technically just a few percentage points behind Cleveland.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 30 points. - AFP

