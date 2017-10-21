Clippers continue Laker domination
The Los Angeles Clippers continued their domination of the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday by routing their cross-town rivals 108-92 and spoiling the debut of second-overall pick Lonzo Ball.
The Clippers' Blake Griffin had 29 points and 12 rebounds in the season opener for both teams. The Lakers' highly touted Ball shot one-of-six from the floor and finished with just three points at Staples Center.
The Clippers have now won 19 of the last 21 meetings with the Lakers.- AFP