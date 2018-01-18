Clippers, Rockets under probe: NBA

The NBA is investigating the post-match confrontation which erupted in the wake of the Los Angeles Clippers' ill-tempered clash with the Houston Rockets on Monday.

The league will speak to players from both sides to assess what exactly happened in the aftermath of the Clippers 113-102 win at the Staples Center.

Both Clippers star Blake Griffin and Rockets ace Trevor Ariza were ejected during the fourth quarter before the row spilled into the locker room, US media reports said on Tuesday.

Former Clippers player Chris Paul was allegedly among a group of Rockets players who entered the home team's locker room through a back entrance to continue the feud. Paul was joined by James Harden, Ariza and Gerald Green, before security guards were called to defuse the stand-off.

BIRTHDAY PARTY INVITE

Griffin, who was involved in multiple flashpoints during the game, later played down the incident in the fourth quarter which led to his ejection with Ariza.

"He asked me if I was still coming to his birthday party and I said, 'Yeah I'm going to try'," Griffin said.

He later refused to be drawn on the reported locker-room invasion by former teammate Paul and other Rockets players.