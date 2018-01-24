Cousins posts record triple-double

DeMarcus Cousins had a triple-double in New Orleans' 132-128 double-overtime win over Chicago, becoming the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to have 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.

Cousins finished with 44 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists as he combined with Anthony Davis, who scored 34, to spark a Pelicans' comeback in regulation before they pulled off the marathon victory against the Bulls yesterday morning (Singapore time) at Smoothie King Center.

He became the first NBA player since Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar in 1972 to achieve the feat.

The others who have done it are Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor. All four players are in the hall of fame.

OTHER RESULTS

LA Clippers 118 Minnesota 126, Dallas 98 Washington 75, Atlanta 104 Utah 90, Denver 104 Portland 101, Houston 99 Miami 90, Memphis 105 Philadelphia 101, Milwaukee 109 Phoenix 105, Charlotte 112 Sacramento 107