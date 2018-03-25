Curry out for three weeks

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) will be re-evaluated in three weeks, right around when the NBA play-offs are scheduled to begin on April 14.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least three weeks after suffering a sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

An MRI scan revealed that Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, according to the team. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, right around when the NBA play-offs are scheduled to begin on April 14.



The 30-year-old was playing in his first game since missing six contests with an aggravation of a previous injury to his troublesome right ankle. He appeared to have fully recovered from that injury, scoring 29 points in 25 minutes against the Hawks before teammate JaVale McGee fell back onto his left leg.



“Kind of a strange, cruel twist of fate,” head coach Steve Kerr said after the game.

“He rehabs his ankle for the last couple weeks, he gets that strong and then the knee goes. So we’ll see what happens and we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and perhaps part of the post-season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.



The Celtics said Irving underwent a procedure in which a tension wire was removed from the troublesome knee. The wire was initially placed in the knee as part of the surgery after Irving suffered a fractured kneecap during the 2015 NBA Finals.



The team said Irving is expected to resume basketball activities in three to six weeks. Irving, a five-time All-Star, leads the Celtics in scoring (24.4 points per game) and assists (5.1). He has played in 60 games. – REUTERS