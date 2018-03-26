Basketball

Curry out for three weeks

Mar 26, 2018 06:00 am

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least three weeks after suffering a sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

An MRI scan revealed that Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, according to the team. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, right around when the NBA play-offs are scheduled to begin on April 14.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and perhaps part of the post-season after undergoing surgery on his left knee. - REUTERS

