Curry out for three weeks
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least three weeks after suffering a sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
An MRI scan revealed that Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, according to the team. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, right around when the NBA play-offs are scheduled to begin on April 14.
Meanwhile, Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and perhaps part of the post-season after undergoing surgery on his left knee. - REUTERS
