Curry shines  as Warriors  crush Spurs

Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors thrashed the San Antonio Spurs 136-100 to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference finals series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry's points haul included six three-pointers as the Warriors' all-round offensive power crushed a San Antonio Spurs line-up missing the injured Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker.

Curry also contributed seven assists and seven rebounds to put the Warriors just two wins away from a third consecutive NBA Finals in the best-of-seven series.

No fewer than seven Warriors cracked double figures as the hosts led from start to finish before their home fans at the Oracle Arena.

"I thought in Game One we didn't come out with a sense of urgency," said Warriors acting coach Mike Brown, who is standing in for the injured Steve Kerr.

"They came out with a sense of urgency tonight from the beginning and they did that for 48 minutes."

The Warriors were quickly into their familiar scoring groove, sprinting into a 33-16 lead after the first quarter.

They led by 28 points - 72-44 - by half-time and accelerated still further in the third quarter to lead 106-75.

"You always try to build momentum and sustain it, for sure," Curry said.

"We had a point of emphasis of starting the game with a lot more energy and focus on the defensive end so that we could just feel a little bit better about ourselves than we did last game in the first quarter."