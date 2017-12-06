Curry sprains ankle in Warriors’ comeback win

Stephen Curry sparked a second-half comeback to inspire the Golden State Warriors to victory over the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday morning (Singapore time), but suffered a late ankle injury to take the shine off a dramatic win.

Curry rolled badly on his right ankle in the final minute of the Warriors' 125-115 win in New Orleans, limping off the court and later leaving the Smoothie King Center on crutches.

X-rays taken after the game however indicated no serious damage, although Curry was taking nothing for granted having already suffered an injury to his right ankle earlier in his career.

"I sprained my ankle and I'll see how it feels tomorrow, and kind of go from there," said Curry, who scored 31 points and 11 assists in the win.

"Obviously, it's the second situation, but this is more on the concerned side... I should be able to bounce back."

Earlier, the reigning NBA champions had overturned a 69-49 half-time deficit to grab a victory which improved their record to 19-6.

It was the second time this season that the Warriors had come back from 20 points down or more to claim victory. No other team in modern NBA history has posted 20-point halftime comebacks in the same season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, however, was unimpressed that his team had once again been required to dig themselves out of a hole of their own making.

"It's absolutely too much," Kerr said.

"We're not composed out there, getting way too emotional, myself included. We're a championship team. We've got to be poised, stop worrying about everything else and just worry about the game." - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Utah 116 Washington 69, Dallas 122 Denver 105, San Antonio 96 Detroit 93, Chicago 91 Cleveland 113, Memphis 95 Minnesota 92, Atlanta 90 Brooklyn 110, Boston 111 Milwaukee 100, Charlotte 104 Orlando 94, Indiana 115 NY Knicks 97, Philadelphia 101 Phoenix 115.