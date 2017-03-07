Curry's 3-point game too hot for the Knicks

Stephen Curry moved into 10th place on the all-time three-point list as the Golden State Warriors rebounded from back-to-back defeats with a 112-105 win over the struggling New York Knicks yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Warriors, who improved to 51-11, had dropped two straight games since losing Kevin Durant to injury and one factor was a lack of production from Curry.

But the reigning two-time NBA Most Valuable Player found his scoring touch at Madison Square Garden.

The 28-year-old point guard tallied 31 points, hitting five three-pointers to move ahead of Chauncey Billups for 10th place overall.

"We haven't been playing our best. It was showing as we lost two in a row," said Curry.

"Just the way we were playing wasn't great, so we wanted to get back to who we are."

Curry and Klay Thompson did just that.

They combined for 60 points which marked the 42nd time in their careers they have both scored at least 25 or more points in a game and the seventh time this season.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who fell to 25-38 on the season.

A pair of free-throws from Thompson extended the Warriors' lead to 96-83 with 9:04 to play, but the Knicks put together a 13-1 run shortly after to make it 97-96 with just under six minutes remaining.

An 8-2 surge helped seal the victory for the Warriors, giving them a 110-101 lead with 69 seconds remaining.

The Warriors are in the midst of one of their longest road trips of the season with all five games coming against Eastern Conference teams.

Golden State next play Atlanta this morning and Boston on Thursday morning to conclude the swing. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS