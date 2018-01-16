Davis scores 48 as Pelicans come from behind to beat Knicks

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 48 points as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the New York Knicks 123-118 in overtime yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Davis also had 17 rebounds for the Pelicans who were down 16 after one quarter, further back late in the third and behind by nine with four minutes remaining in the contest.

"I just kind of felt like tonight was definitely my night," Davis said.

Jrue Holiday added 31 points, and DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and five assists for the Pelicans.

Holiday also had three baskets and a couple of free-throws in overtime to help seal the win in front of a crowd of 19,800 at Madison Square Garden.

"We did a great job in the overtime," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said.

"AD was just huge for us, and when you get into those zones like that he's really good."

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway each scored 25 points for the Knicks, who lost their third straight and 10th in their last 12 games.

Jarrett Jack had a season-high 22 points, and Enes Kanter finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.

Yesterday's loss was not a good sign for the Knicks, who start a seven-game, two-week, cross-country road trip this morning against the Brooklyn Nets.

"I think we've just got to do a better job of when we're up 12, 15 points, we've got to take it to another level, another notch," Hardaway said.

"We haven't been doing that these last couple of games." - AFP

