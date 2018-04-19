DeRozan dazzles as Toronto power to 2-0 lead

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points as the Toronto Raptors overwhelmed the Washington Wizards 130-119 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven National Basketball Association Eastern Conference first-round play-offs.

A record-breaking first-half performance laid the foundations for the Toronto Raptors, who had surged into a 76-58 half-time lead to leave Washington chasing an 18-point deficit.

DeRozan, who also contributed four assists and five rebounds, spearheaded a rampant Toronto offence.

Six Toronto players finished with double-digit point tallies.

"I just let the game come to me," DeRozan said afterwards. "It's not like I go out there thinking I have to score 30 or 40 points. Tonight I just wanted to be aggressive."

Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points, while CJ Miles had 18 off the bench.

Washington's resistance was led by John Wall with 29 points, but the Wizards were rarely in the contest. - AFP

