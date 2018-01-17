Durant in command as Warriors down Cavs

Kevin Durant scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors overpowered the Cleveland Cavaliers with a late rally to score a 118-108 win in a pulsating clash between the two NBA arch-rivals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Durant added seven assists and pulled down four rebounds, while Stephen Curry finished with 23 points and added eight assists with four rebounds, as the Warriors completed back-to-back wins over the Cavs following their victory in the Christmas Day meeting.

Draymond Green (11) and Klay Thompson (17) also made double figures.

LeBron James finished with 32 points, with Isaiah Thomas adding 19 and Kevin Love 17 for Cleveland (26-17) at the Quicken Loans Arena. The win saw the Warriors improve to 36-9 at the top of the Western Conference standings, this season's best record. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Detroit 107 Charlotte 118, Philadelphia 117 Toronto 111, Washington 95 Milwaukee 104, Atlanta 102 San Antonio 99, Brooklyn 104 NY Knicks 119, Chicago 119 Miami 111, Memphis 123 LA Lakers 114, Oklahoma City 95 Sacramento 88, Utah 94 Indiana 109, LA Clippers 113 Houston 102