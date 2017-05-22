Durant delivers for Warriors

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (in blue) scored 19 of his 33 points in the third quarter to end the resistance of San Antonio Spurs.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, GAME THREE SAN ANTONIO SPURS GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 108 120

Golden State lead best-of-seven series 3-0

Kevin Durant scored 19 of his 33 points in the third quarter as the Golden State Warriors took a stranglehold lead in the NBA Western Conference Finals with a 120-108 blowout of San Antonio yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"I love where my game is at," Durant said.

"I work hard every day and I know what I can do in this league. I just try to put my head down and go."

The Warriors now lead the Spurs 3-0 in the best-of-seven series with Game Four in San Antonio tomorrow morning.

The victory appears to put the Warriors on a collision course to meet the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

No NBA team has ever come back to win a series after losing the first three games.

The Cavaliers are up 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Finals series and have an impressive 247-192 scoring advantage against the Boston Celtics, who will miss star guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the play-offs after aggravating a hip injury.

Stephen Curry tallied 21 points for the Warriors, who are now a perfect 11-0 in the post-season to match the best start in NBA play-off history. They have won 26 of their past 27 games.

TOUGHER SPURS

Curry expects to see a different Spurs team tomorrow morning.

"Game Four is going to be even tougher," he said.

"It is a chance to close it out and they are going to come out swinging."

San Antonio trailed by nine points at half-time in Game Three yesterday morning and came within 69-65 two minutes into the third quarter before Golden State seized command with another incredible scoring performance.

It was the Spurs' chance to claw their way back into the series but, by the middle of the fourth quarter at AT&T Center arena, they appeared spent.

"They did a great job and competed really well," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Golden State.

"Every time you look up, you are playing against four All Stars. We turned it over too much and we have got to make more shots."

San Antonio players began settling for shots early in possessions and missed the majority of them as the Warriors compiled an 18-point lead in front of a displeased San Antonio crowd of 18,700.

"Fans want to see a buzzer beater every game," Durant said.

"It is not like that sometimes. If you don't like it, don't watch it."

The Spurs' hopes were severely damaged earlier yesterday morning when the team announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard would not play in Game Three because of a sprained left ankle.