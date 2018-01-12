Durant loses match, but becomes second-youngest to reach 20,000 points
Lou Williams scored a career-high 50 points as the Los Angeles Clippers ruined a milestone night for Kevin Durant with a 125-106 win against the Golden State Warriors yesterday morning (Singapore time).
NBA Finals MVP Durant became the 44th player in league history to score 20,000 career points, reaching the achievement with a pull-up jump shot late in the second quarter.
At age 29, he is the second-youngest to do it, behind Cleveland's LeBron James.
SELECTED RESULTS: Indiana 106 Miami 114, Houston 121 Portland 112, Minnesota 104 Oklahoma 88
Japan legend Miura, 50, extends contact with J-League's Yokohama FC
Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 51 next month, renewed his contract with second-division Yokohama FC yesterday, extending his record as the oldest player in the J-League.
Admiringly nicknamed "King Kazu" for his spirited grit and style, he will kick off his 33rd career season this year after a stunning 2017 in which he surpassed the previous professional longevity record set by England legend Stanley Matthews.
Miura also became the oldest player to score a competitive goal in a professional match last year, another record held previously by Matthews. - AFP
