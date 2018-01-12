Durant loses match, but becomes second-youngest to reach 20,000 points

Lou Williams scored a career-high 50 points as the Los Angeles Clippers ruined a milestone night for Kevin Durant with a 125-106 win against the Golden State Warriors yesterday morning (Singapore time).

NBA Finals MVP Durant became the 44th player in league history to score 20,000 career points, reaching the achievement with a pull-up jump shot late in the second quarter.

At age 29, he is the second-youngest to do it, behind Cleveland's LeBron James.

SELECTED RESULTS: Indiana 106 Miami 114, Houston 121 Portland 112, Minnesota 104 Oklahoma 88