Durant stamps his class as he drains the shot of his career

Kevin Durant was the biggest prize of last year's off-season and yesterday morning (Singapore time), he showed just why the Warriors were so keen to get him.

After draining the shot of his career, he has put Golden State on the cusp of an unprecedented perfect post-season.

Durant, 28, had ice in his veins late in Game Three of the NBA Finals as he sank a three-pointer over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James to put Golden State ahead with 45 seconds to play, a lead they would never relinquish.

Cleveland led for most of the second half and looked ready to hand the Warriors their first loss of the play-offs but Durant picked his team up off the floor and delivered the victory with 14 fourth-quarter points.

"He took over," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

"You can tell, he knows this is his moment. He's been an amazing player in this league for a long time, and I think he senses this is his time, his moment."

The three-point dagger over James was exactly the type of play the Warriors must have had in mind when they signed Durant last July in hopes of avenging their 2016 NBA Finals loss to the Cavaliers.

"I've been working on that shot my whole life," said Durant, who has averaged 34 points through the first three games of the Finals.

"To see that go in, that was liberating, man. We've got one more to go."

Golden State are now one win away from the title, which is the very reason the four-time scoring champion joined the team last year after reaching the Finals only once before, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.