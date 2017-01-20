Durant stars against former team

Kevin Durant terrorised his former team yesterday morning (Singapore time), pouring in a season-high 40 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-100.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook recorded his 21st triple-double of the season, but it proved to be in vain . - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS:

Charlotte 107 Portland 85, Philadelphia 94 Toronto 89, Washington 104 Memphis 101, Boston 106 NY Knicks 117, Detroit 118 Atlanta 95, Houston 111 Milwaukee 92, New Orleans 118 Orlando 98, Sacramento 100 Indiana 106.