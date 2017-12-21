Eastern down Slingers to extend winning run

Hong Kong Eastern extended their unbeaten start to the Asean Basketball League season to seven games, after narrowly defeating the Singapore Slingers 82-79 at Southorn Stadium in Hong Kong last night.

But they were made to slog for the win.

The Slingers started promisingly, carving a 20-15 lead after the first quarter, but Eastern came back strongly.

Eastern forwards C. Standhardinger (16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) and Tyler Lamb (25-3-3) played key roles, as the hosts reduced the deficit to 39-41 at half-time. By the end of the third period, the two teams were locked in a 65-65 tie.

Eastern's Lee Ki kicked off the final quarter with a three-pointer, and from then on, the momentum would stay with the Hong Kong outfit.

The depleted Slingers, who were hoping to make amends for a 77-81 defeat by Eastern less than two weeks ago, were six players short due to injuries, work and National Service commitments.

Said Slingers coach Neo Beng Siang: "The team started strong and it was a good effort from everyone, but in the second half, the absence of so many players really killed us.

"Although we lost these two games against Eastern, it was us who threw the games away because we gave up offensive rebounds and the turnovers killed us as well."

The Slingers will face Alab Pilipinas next on Jan 7 at the OCBC Arena.