Ex-NBA player upset after burglars made off with his toilet bowl

Former Dallas Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva was upset after discovering that his Dallas home was burglarised on Tuesday, but even angrier to learn that robbers had made off with his toilet bowl.

The seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft shared a photo of the missing porcelain piece on Twitter. "I'm still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet," Villanueva tweeted on Wednesday.