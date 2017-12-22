Ex-NBA player upset after burglars made off with his toilet bowl
Former Dallas Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva was upset after discovering that his Dallas home was burglarised on Tuesday, but even angrier to learn that robbers had made off with his toilet bowl.
The seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft shared a photo of the missing porcelain piece on Twitter. "I'm still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet," Villanueva tweeted on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old New York City native, who has played for the Dominican Republic, added that several home appliances were missing. "I'm still in shock of the things they stole, but the one that stand out the most is a toilet... can't get my mind off that." - AFP
