Fans to have less say in  All-Star voting

The NBA All-Star voting process has been tweaked in what appears to be an effort to encourage selection of players based on form rather than reputation.

Previously, players were chosen entirely by fans, a situation that last season, for example, led to the selection of veteran Dwyane Wade - even though by his own high standards he was having a relatively mediocre season for the Miami Heat.

This season, selection will be based on voting by fans (50 per cent), players (25 per cent) and media (25 per cent), the National Basketball Association announced yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Voting for the three frontcourt players and two starting guards in each conference will begin on Sunday, when the NBA will feature five Christmas Day match-ups, and concludes on Jan 16.