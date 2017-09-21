Fredette making waves in China

They call him Jimo Dashen in China; the first word a play on his first name, while the second word literally translates to "Big God" from Mandarin.

The nickname also reveals Jimmer Fredette's standing among fans in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

After five unsuccessful seasons in the NBA with five different teams, the American found his groove in his first season with Shanghai Sharks last year.

The 28-year-old centre averaged 37.6 points a game to lead the team and the league last term, scored 73 points in a game against the Zhejiang Lions, and was named the league's International Regular Season MVP.

He was so popular that Chinese sports brand 361 partnered him to launch a signature shoe.

Despite options to play in the NBA and Europe, he decided to re-sign for the Sharks on a two-year deal in July.

"It wasn't an easy decision, I had other offers I was looking at, from all over the world," the 1.88m-tall Fredette told The New Paper before the Sharks' 81-69 win over the Satria Muda Pertamina in the Merlion Cup at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

"I am grateful to be able to be part of the Sharks organisation, but it's never an easy decision when you're trying to decide what is best for your family."

With the impact he has made in his maiden season, some are already predicting that he will become a legend in the Chinese basketball scene, in the same vein as former NBA player Stephon Marbury, who last turned out for the Boston Celtics in 2009, is widely considered the greatest foreign basketballer to play in the country.

But Fredette was non-committal about his long-term future beyond his current contract.

He said: "I am just focused on this year first and we will see how it goes. I have another season after that and who knows what is going to happen after that."