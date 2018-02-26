Golden State beat Oklahoma 112-80

Kevin Durant delivered 28 points and Stephen Curry finished with 21 points and nine rebounds as the Golden State Warriors improved to 46-14 with a 112-80 win over Oklahoma City.

After a see-saw first half, defending NBA champions Warriors got into their groove, going on a 21-1 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to seize control and turn yesterday morning's (Singapore time) contest into a blowout.

The Warriors also avenged a pair of losses to the Thunder in November and just before the NBA All-Star Game break earlier this month.

"We're champions. We're 46-14 and we've got one of the best road records in the league," Durant said.

Thunder star Paul George was held to just five points, while a struggling Carmelo Anthony scored only 14. Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

"He's played at such a high level offensively for such a long time, a night like tonight's going to happen," coach Billy Donovan said of George.

Anthony's frustration boiled over when he got into a testy exchange with the Warriors' Draymond Green.

Green was given a technical foul - a league-leading 15th of the season - for swatting the head of Anthony who then threw his blue headband down on the court before engaging Green.

"I play with high emotion," Green said. "I'll continue to play with passion."

The next technical foul for Green in the regular season will result in a mandatory one-game suspension.

Green's night also featured his 2,000th career assist, making him the 11th Warrior to ever reach the milestone. He finished with a game-high eight assists to complement 10 points.

Durant's 28 points came on 10-for-20 shooting, including four-for-six from three-point range.

Curry buried five three-pointers to account for the majority of his 21 points. He also found time for a team-high nine rebounds.

Nick Young (four three-pointers, 16 points) and Klay Thompson (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Warriors, who improved their record to just 7-6 against Northwest Division competition.

They are 39-8 against the rest of the league. - AFP, REUTERS

