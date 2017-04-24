Grizzlies' Gasol sinks last-gasp winner to tie series with Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol made the game-winning shot against the San Antonio Spurs.

WESTERN CONFERENCE, 1ST RD PLAY-OFF, GAME FOUR MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES SAN ANTONIO SPURS 110 108 (OT)

Best-of-seven series tied at 2-2

Marc Gasol lifted Memphis to a 110-108 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs with a clutch jump shot at the buzzer that allowed the Grizzlies to level their play-off series at 2-2.

Gasol's floater over Spurs defender LaMarcus Aldridge with 0.7 seconds left capped a thrilling back-and-forth first-round play-off contest in front of a crowd of 18,100 at the FedExForum Arena in Memphis yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kawhi Leonard scored a playoff career-high 43 points for the Spurs, including San Antonio's final 16 points in the fourth quarter.

He added eight rebounds, six steals and three assists.

Leonard's fade-away jumper with 12 seconds left in regulation gave San Antonio a 96-94 lead.

But Leonard's brilliant performance was in vain as Mike Conley led Memphis with 35 points and had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Conley, who had 11 points in the final quarter, answered with a floater in the lane with four seconds left to tie the game at 96-96.

Leonard then missed a 21-footer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

"It is scary as hell watching him," Conley said of Leonard.

Gasol finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

JaMychal Green had 14 points off the bench and Zach Randolph scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Memphis won despite making a franchise post-season record 23 turnovers that led to 31 San Antonio points.

The Spurs got 22 points and five assists from Tony Parker. Aldridge scored 13 points. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks 76 Toronto Raptors 87 (Series tied at 2-2)

Atlanta Hawks 116 Washington Wizards 98 (Washington lead series 2-1)

Western Conference: