Grizzlies sack coach Fizdale

The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach David Fizdale and named JB Bickerstaff as the interim head coach.

The team are on an eight-game losing run, and are on 7-12 this season after reaching last term's play-offs.

Bickerstaff, who had served as Memphis' associate head coach, posted a 37-34 mark as an interim coach with the Houston Rockets in 2015-16.