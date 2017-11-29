Grizzlies sack coach Fizdale
The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach David Fizdale and named JB Bickerstaff as the interim head coach.
The team are on an eight-game losing run, and are on 7-12 this season after reaching last term's play-offs.
Bickerstaff, who had served as Memphis' associate head coach, posted a 37-34 mark as an interim coach with the Houston Rockets in 2015-16.
The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Rockets (2011-16) and also served as an assistant coach at Charlotte Bobcats (2004-07) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2007-11). - REUTERS
