Harden leads Rockets in rout of Spurs

James Harden powered the Houston Rockets to a 126-99 rout of San Antonio Spurs in a second-round play-off opener yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harden had 20 points and 14 assists, Trevor Ariza scored 23 points and Clint Capela contributed 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Rockets sank a team play-off record 22 three-pointers on 50 attempts, inflicting the most three-pointers allowed by the Spurs in play-off history.

Said Harden: "It's just one win. It's a good win but we've got to be ready for Game Two."

San Antonio trailed by as many as 39 points in the team's largest Game One defeat in play-off history.

The Spurs' 69-39 half-time deficit was their worst in a play-off clash.