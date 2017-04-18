Harden too hot for Westbrook to handle

James Harden scored 37 points as the Houston Rockets routed Russell Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder 118-87 at the Toyota Center in the opening game of their NBA play-off series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harden also delivered nine assists and seven rebounds for the Rockets who take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 on Thursday morning.

Harden said: "Tonight was a good game, but it is just one win. We have to be ready for Wednesday."

Westbrook tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, but he also made nine turnovers and missed 17 of 23 shot attempts.

Harden and Westbrook are considered the frontrunners in the league MVP race.

Houston shot 49.5 per cent from the floor, while Oklahoma City shot 37 per cent from the field. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Washington 114 Atlanta 107, Golden State 121 Portland 109, Boston 102 Chicago 106