Heat keep play-off hopes alive
The Miami Heat kept their NBA play-off hopes alive with a 124-121 over-time win over Cleveland Cavaliers yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The result left reigning NBA champions Cavaliers behind leaders Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs had rested stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. It was their second over-time defeat in as many days, after the reverse to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
The Heat must now beat the Washington Wizards tomorrow and hope other results go their way if they are to make the play-offs. - AFP