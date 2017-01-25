Heat scorch Warriors as winning streak ends

Miami Heat's Dion Waiters soaking up the applause after making the game-winning basket against the Golden State Warriors.

MIAMI HEAT GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 105 102

The Miami Heat withstood a ferocious fourth-quarter rally to upset the Golden State Warriors with a 105-102 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dion Waiters led the way with 33 points as Miami notched their fourth consecutive win on the way to ending the Warriors' seven-game unbeaten run.

The Heat were made to sweat for the victory, and came within a whisker of surrendering the initiative after the Warriors put together a 12-3 scoring run to go within one point with just over 21 seconds left.

Goran Dragic scored a free throw to put Miami two points ahead, but the Warriors tied it up at 102-102 with seconds remaining.

With overtime looking a certainty, Waiters took his time and drained a superb three-pointer to secure a dramatic victory.

"These are the moments you want to live for, especially against a great team like that," Waiters, who scored a career-high 33 points for a second straight game, said. "I'm in a zone right now."

He said he knew his game-winner was destined for the basket as soon as he released.

"I'm not afraid of those types of moments. This feels good."

The Heat improved to 15-30 while the Warriors fell to 38-7.

Kevin Durant led the scoring for Golden State with 27 points while Klay Thompson finished with 22 and Stephen Curry 21.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: "We did not lose this game in the last three or four minutes - we were soft tonight.

"We did not execute defensively... they were the smarter and tougher team tonight." - AFP

