Heat scorch Warriors as winning streak ends
|MIAMI HEAT
|GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
|105
|102
The Miami Heat withstood a ferocious fourth-quarter rally to upset the Golden State Warriors with a 105-102 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Dion Waiters led the way with 33 points as Miami notched their fourth consecutive win on the way to ending the Warriors' seven-game unbeaten run.
The Heat were made to sweat for the victory, and came within a whisker of surrendering the initiative after the Warriors put together a 12-3 scoring run to go within one point with just over 21 seconds left.
Goran Dragic scored a free throw to put Miami two points ahead, but the Warriors tied it up at 102-102 with seconds remaining.
With overtime looking a certainty, Waiters took his time and drained a superb three-pointer to secure a dramatic victory.
"These are the moments you want to live for, especially against a great team like that," Waiters, who scored a career-high 33 points for a second straight game, said. "I'm in a zone right now."
He said he knew his game-winner was destined for the basket as soon as he released.
"I'm not afraid of those types of moments. This feels good."
The Heat improved to 15-30 while the Warriors fell to 38-7.
Kevin Durant led the scoring for Golden State with 27 points while Klay Thompson finished with 22 and Stephen Curry 21.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: "We did not lose this game in the last three or four minutes - we were soft tonight.
"We did not execute defensively... they were the smarter and tougher team tonight." - AFP
OTHER RESULTS
- Utah Jazz 95 Oklahoma City Thunder 97, Milwaukee Bucks 127 Houston Rockets 114, New Orleans Pelicans 124 Cleveland Cavaliers 122, Indiana Pacers 103 NY Knicks 109, Brooklyn Nets 86 San Antonio Spurs 112, Atlanta Hawks 105 LA Clippers 115, Detroit Pistons 104 Sacramento Kings 109, Charlotte Hornets 99 Washington Wizards 109