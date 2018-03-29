Heat show low-scoring Cavaliers no mercy

The Miami Heat led from the outset and routed the visiting Cavaliers 98-79 yesterday morning (Singapore time), holding Cleveland to their lowest point total of the season.

Miami's Kelly Olynyk scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed five rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.

LeBron James scored 18 points with six rebounds and seven assists - but six turnovers - for Cleveland. - AFP

OTHER SCORES:

New Orleans 103 Portland 107, Houston 118 Chicago 86, Toronto 114 Denver 110, Washington 116 San Antonio 106, Sacramento 97 Dallas 103, Golden State 81 Indiana 92, LA Clippers 105 Milwaukee 98.