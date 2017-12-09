Houston Rockets bag eighth win in a row

The Houston Rockets, fuelled by 29 points from James Harden, posted their eighth straight NBA victory with a 112-101 over the Utah Jazz yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ryan Anderson scored 23 points and Chris Paul added 18 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds for Houston, the Western Conference leaders who have now won 14 of their last 15 games. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Philadelphia 104 LA Lakers 107, Phoenix 99 Washington 109, Brooklyn 100 Oklahoma 95