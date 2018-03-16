Injury-hit Warriors overcome Lakers

Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the Golden State Warriors shrugged off their injury crisis to overpower the resurgent Los Angeles Lakers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

NBA Finals MVP Durant also contributed five rebounds and six assists as a Warriors side missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green completed a 117-106 win at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Warriors improved to 52-16 in the Western Conference, one win back from leaders Houston Rockets (53-14). The Lakers, who are outside of the play-off places, fell to 31-37.

With Curry, Green and Thompson all missing, Durant shouldered the offensive burden for the Warriors, with support from Nick Young (18 points) and Zaza Pachulia, who had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lakers scoring was led by Julius Randle with 22 points, while Brook Lopez and Isaiah Thomas both had 20 apiece. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Orlando Magic 126 Milwaukee Bucks 117, Boston Celtics 124 Washington Wizards 125, Sacramento Kings 123 Miami Heat 119