Inter's winless run continues
Inter Milan's faltering Serie A campaign suffered more frustration with a 1-1 draw - their seventh straight league game without a win - at promoted SPAL yesterday.
Inter went ahead in the 48th minute through a Francesco Vicari own goal, but SPAL levelled with a late goal by Alberto Paloschi.
AS Roma can draw level on points with fourth-placed Inter if they beat Sampdoria in this morning's (Singapore time) clash. - AFP
